Rumor: ‘Animal Crossing’ Could Get an Early 2019 Release On Nintendo Switch

Ever since its official announcement last month during the Nintendo Direct special, fans have been in a tizzy over the return of Animal Crossing, which will make its way to Nintendo Switch next year. But a new report suggests that we won’t have to wait too long into the new year to pay a visit to our favorite Animal city.

Based on this report from Lootpots, a source has noted that Animal Crossing on the Switch has been development for some time — we’re talking three years — and it’ll actually be set to go for a release sometime in March or April, making it an early Q1 2019 release. That could get Nintendo’s gaming year started off on the right foot, preceded by New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe, which is set to hit the Switch in January.

The source also notes that this is a full Animal Crossing game, and not a spin-off, indicating that the price will go for 59.99. Of course, we expected that to be the case.

That sounds great, but take it with a grain of salt. Nintendo hasn’t said anything about Animal Crossing‘s official development cycle, and also hasn’t announced a release date just yet. If anything, the company might host another Nintendo Direct sometime in the new year, and at that point, confirm just when Animal Crossing will be coming our way.

Nevertheless, a Q1 2019 release sounds about right, as it would help keep up the momentum of the Switch leading into the summer season, where Nintendo could be lining up some big releases. It’s possible that we’ll see some kind of Metroid Prime 4 gameplay reveal at The Game Awards this December, and there are other projects that could be revealed, including that rumored Star Fox racing game, among others. It’s too soon to tell at this point, but the sky’s the limit when it comes to Nintendo’s potential.

When Animal Crossing does arrive, it’ll be a welcome sight to fans of the series. After all, they haven’t gotten a full-on Crossing release since New Leaf came out wayyyyy back in 2011, so it’ll be a welcome return after all these years. And, hey, we’ve got a lot to play on the Switch in the meantime, since Mega Man 11 and Dragon Ball FighterZ just came out over the past week.

We’ll let you know when an Animal Crossing release date is confirmed!