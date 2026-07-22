Nintendo Just Surprise Dropped New Free Animal Crossing Content

Let’s be honest. Many Animal Crossing fans are wondering why on earth Nintendo hasn’t confirmed the next game in the series. Instead, the company has returned to the well of New Horizons. We’ve gotten a Switch 2 edition, the surprise major update, and a resurgence in promotion for the 6-year-old installment. While this could be bad news for the next game’s release date, it’s good news for those still playing ACNH. And today, there’s another new surprise in store for Animal Crossing fans.

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The latest major update to New Horizons brought in a ton of fun collab content featuring other Nintendo games, including The Legend of Zelda and retro consoles. Today’s new freebies follow that same trend. This time, we’re celebrating the July 23rd release of the new Splatoon Raiders spin-off. In honor of the new game, Nintendo has released new custom designs inspired by the game. They’re available to anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online account. Here’s how to get them.

How to Claim the New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Custom Designs

courtesy of Nintendo

The new freebies were revealed in a “Summer Greetings” message via the Nintendo Today! app on July 22nd. Alas, the post didn’t give us any news about another major update to New Horizons, let alone the next game. But it does offer up the option to redeem some special free avatar items that are perfect for celebrating the summer season and the launch of Splatoon Raiders.

Specifically, this drop includes 2 custom designs. There is a Squid Tank Top, featuring a Splatoon Raiders-inspired design, as well as a paper fan featuring Smallfry. Unlike the other in-game Splatoon items, you don’t need to buy an amiibo to claim them. Instead, you can simply visit the special Nintendo-branded Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, Ninten Island. Or, you can skip the visit and enter the Design ID for each item directly into the Able Sisters’ Custom Designs Portal, or via the Custom Designs Portal on your Nook Phone. Personally, I’d opt for the Design Portal, but visiting the Ninten Island could give you some decor inspiration, too.

To claim the items directly via the Custom Design Portal, use the following details:

Creator ID: MA-6818-1746

MA-6818-1746 Squid Tank Top Design ID: MO-5MR7-BQM4-891L

MO-5MR7-BQM4-891L Smallfry Fan Design ID: MO-RF23-CBM7-CWJN

Courtesy of Nintendo

Once you enter these codes, you’ll be able to save and use the Custom Designs to get these items for your Animal Crossing: New Horizons character. So, if you’re a Splatoon fan without an amiibo budget, this is a great way to show off your love for the series without the need to connect an amiibo.

If you want to visit Ninten Island, simply give Luna the special Dream Address code: DA-6382-1459-4417. Then, you’ll be able to explore the special Nintendo island and claim these freebies there. Keep in mind, online features for Animal Crossing: New Horizons do require an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. So, you will only be able to claim the freebies for your NSO-connected account.

Splatoon Raiders releases for Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23rd. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, with additional features for the Switch 2 including mouse controls and GameChat.

Will you be claiming these new freebies, or are you in the “waiting for a new Animal Crossing” camp? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!