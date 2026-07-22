After A 2024 Stumble, MXGP 26 Is Looking To Restore The Series To Glory

A poorly received game is a tricky beast to confront in the modern games industry. The space is so tumultuous that sometimes, even successful titles can be seen as disappointments due to the cost and length of development. However, developers have to be willing to face their shortcomings if they want a chance to overcome them with future releases. Take Nacon and Artefacts Studio, the team behind the racing MXGP series. MXGP 24 was a disappointment on several levels, something the team is up front about confronting during development.

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Rather than let that stumble scare them off, the team has been hard at work crafting a follow-up that can reach the true potential of the title. The result is MXGP 26, a tightly constructed racing game that aims to deliver the full motocross experience. Members of the media (including ComicBook.com) got the chance to check out the new take on the racing series during an extended preview session, which highlighted all the game design changes the team made for the title — and how it’s improved the game on several levels.

MXGP 26 Has A Lot To Prove

The MXGP series has been active for over a decade, with eight games coming out since 2014. However, Milestone has found itself facing an uphill battle after MXGP 2024 stumbled out of the gate. The game was poorly received by fans and critics alike. It’s not something Nacon has been trying to smooth over or forget, either. During a preview session with the media, the developers acknowledged that the game suffered, in large part due to a wonky game engine that led to stiff controls and poor response time. Publisher Nacon and developer Artefacts Studio made the decision to move away from their KT Engine for the next entry of the series. Ultimately, MXGP 26 is being developed using Unreal Engine 5, which provides the team with a better underlying skeleton for them to develop the new racing game.

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The effect is clear in the footage presented to members of the media and in the gameplay preview as well, with the speed and precision of the gameplay being clear just from watching it. MXGP 26 runs far smoother than the previous entry in the series. That extends to the controls and the visuals, too. The muddy race tracks and the racer movements look far more realistic than in previous iterations, with the dynamic terrain providing plenty of opportunities for environments that change as the player makes their way around the race track. These little touches draw the player more into the world, especially as they get used to the 20 confirmed tracks. There’s also a wealth of customization options that can make your racer truly feel like your own avatar. All these elements are focused on giving players the freedom to experience motocross in its purest form, with all the bells and whistles replaced with good graphics and great gameplay.

MXGP 26 Is Racing Beyond The Competition

Visually, MXGP 26 looks terrific, using the technological strengths of modern platforms to their full advantage. If MXGP 26 wants to win fans back, though, it’s going to need to do more than just look good. The shift to Unreal Engine is also key to making sure the actual gameplay is just as effective. The reworked physics engine is focused on players feeling the weight of their bike even while going at full speed, all without losing sight of the surrounding track or the larger world beyond it. The controls feel much more responsive, addressing one of the chief complaints of the last game in the series effectively. It’s all rooted in delivering an exciting experience that reflects the real-life sport, with fast-paced races that reflect the pure speed of the sport.

Players will also get a couple of different modes, including a single-race “Grand Prix,” a multi-track “Championship,” and the inherent challenge of the “Time Attack.” There will also be an open sandbox-style map called “The Compound,” which serves as the training space for players to test their speed and their tricks. The result is a game that feels like a better representation of what MXGP means to fans. The racing feels realistic, the tricks look impressive, and the controls are tight. It’s a game that feels miles beyond the struggles that weighed down MXGP 24 a few years ago.

MXGP 26 had a hard road ahead of it, especially after fans were left so frustrated last time around. Earning back that trust was always going to be tricky. The best way to do it, according to the team at Artefact Studio, was to build the new experience from the ground up. Nobody was more frustrated by MXGP 24‘s reception than they were, and it shows in how much effort has gone into elevating the new entry beyond those limitations. MXGP 26‘s team was focused on figuring out what was missing from MXGP 24 and adjusting accordingly. The result is a game perfect for players with a need for speed.

MXGP 26 is currently scheduled to launch sometime in October 2026.