Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fan Creates Awesome Mario Kart 8-Inspired Island

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have come up with some incredible islands over the years, often taking inspiration from various video games. Yet another creative fan of the game did just that with an island based on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe! The island was discovered by Twitter user @PishPawshART, who encountered it through a random Dream Address. The user uploaded a video of the island, which is based specifically on Mario Kart 8‘s Animal Crossing course, which appears in the Crossing Cup. To sell the concept, the creator added a starting line, multiple cars, coins, and even a Green Shell!

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below. In a follow-up, @PishPawshArt also shared the Dream Address, so players can check it out for themselves! The address is DA-8468-5893-3290. The island’s name is Lamasery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PishPawshART/status/1471540351374561283

It’s always interesting to see the creativity of the Animal Crossing community! Since the game’s release in March 2020, players have come up with a number of really unique concepts for islands. Given the fact that New Horizons is the second-biggest game on Switch, behind only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it makes sense to see the two games receive this type of mash-up. Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly who created this concept, but it’s a very cool one!

For players unfamiliar with Dream Islands, the option was added as part of the game’s 1.4.0 update. Essentially, players can upload “dream” versions of their island online, which other players can then visit when they go to bed. This allows players to share their island creations with the entire Animal Crossing community, but because it’s just a dream, no real changes can be made. In other words, the player doesn’t have to worry about cruel visitors chopping down all their trees or stealing all the fruit.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What do you think of this Mario Kart 8 Deluxe recreation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!