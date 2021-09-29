Animal Crossing: New Horizons Getting New Amiibo Card Series

A fifth series of amiibo cards based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released sometime in the near future! The announcement was made on the game’s official Twitter account, but no additional information has been revealed. The Tweet states that “details on this card pack will also be announced at a later time,” but it’s unclear exactly when that might happen. A Nintendo Direct presentation centered on Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be coming sometime in October, so it’s a safe bet that a reveal could happen during the stream. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently!

An image of the card packs can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

#AnimalCrossing Series 5 amiibo cards are coming soon. Details on this card pack will also be announced at a later time. pic.twitter.com/loXULgQTvj — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) September 23, 2021

At this time, very little information is known about the Animal Crossing Direct. We do know that a major content update is coming to New Horizons, and it will see the long-awaited return of Brewster and The Roost cafe. The update will launch sometime in November, but nothing else has been revealed, just yet. Hopefully the presentation will reveal the kind of content that fans have been hoping to see added, and we’ll get some details about what to expect from the next series of amiibo cards.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons released in March 2020, and quickly became one of the biggest games of the Switch era. The title has been a monumental success for Nintendo, outselling every previous game in the series by a huge margin. The game’s popularity has led to a big demand for new content, as well as merchandise based on the series. The amiibo cards offer both a physical collector’s item, and a way for players to connect with the game. As such, it’s not surprising that the cards have been successful for Nintendo, so it’s possible we could see even more waves beyond this one.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

