Animal Crossing Fans Want Brewster and the Coffee House Back

Over the last few weeks, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has given Nintendo Switch owners a lot to enjoy. However, players have started to miss some of the characters and elements from previous games that haven’t made the jump to the latest entry in the series. One such character is Brewster, the beloved proprietor of The Roost cafe. The cafe was originally part of the museum in Animal Crossing: Wild World, but games like New Leaf made The Roost its own free-standing structure. The character and his cafe are nowhere to be found in the new game, but some in-game dialogue has hinted at a potential return for Brewster, and players want to see him back in an update!

Do you want to see Brewster return in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you miss the cafe? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about Brewster’s potential return in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

Our islands need caffeine!

Brewster has been teased to come back for an animal crossing update you guYS pic.twitter.com/aE9BxSso8p — peebs 🤙 (@sourkrowt) April 10, 2020

Late night players can definitely relate.

please bring brewster to acnh please please please please. it’s the only shop opened late and i am so lonely on animal crossing at 4am — mish isle 🎋 (@MichelleVologs) April 10, 2020

Brewster is great, but this Blanders slander is uncalled for.

Villagers around the world,

I know you miss him too! @animalcrossing bring Brewster back, we need some espresso! #ACNH #brewster pic.twitter.com/Hw28jeNXoe — Paolina (@precipitiamo) April 9, 2020

Please don’t lump Brewster in with that felon fox.

BREWSTER AND REDD BETTER COME TO ANIMAL CROSSING I SWAR TO GOD — HLaurenn △⃒⃘ (@helloseattlee) April 9, 2020

Some players are using his absence as an excuse to build their own cafes.

Since Brewster and the Roost Cafe is still coming and I still want my coffee! >^< so I already set up a little cafe outside of the museum, as a place holder while waiting for a Roost Cafe to return! :3#AnimalCrossingNewHorizon #ACNH #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/B5c4EFWZvr — Montana R~ (@CubieJewel) April 9, 2020

It’s a pretty nice way to pay tribute!

Make it happen, Nintendo!

Can we please get Brewster in Animal Crossing 😭 I just want a comfy cafe — Zanniia (@Zanniia1) April 9, 2020

Of course, there is a bit of a trade-off…