Bethesda Celebrates Doom Slayer and Animal Crossing’s Isabelle Finally Coming Together

On March 20th, 2020, DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons both debuted, and this shared release date led to a very strange thing: fan art of Doom Slayer and Isabelle began to appear online. Over the last year and a half, the two characters have appeared in countless unofficial crossovers, depicting the two as good friends that hang out and slay demons together. The pairing hasn’t gone unnoticed by Nintendo, or Bethesda Softworks for that matter. In fact, yesterday Doom Slayer was officially added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a Mii Fighter skin, and DOOM’s official Twitter account celebrated the occasion by sharing a screenshot of the two friends alongside the caption “together at last.”

The Tweet from the official DOOM Twitter account can be found embedded below.

There’s something oddly wholesome about the start of this meme, and how it has evolved! While the two characters come from completely different franchises, fans of both games have really embraced the meme. It’s silly and kind of ridiculous, but a lot of legitimately awesome art has come out of it. In fact, it has less than 24 hours since Doom Slayer’s Mii Fighter costume released in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but players have already shared plenty of screenshots of the two friends fighting together.

While Doom Slayer only made the cut in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a Mii Fighter this time, it’s worth noting that King K. Rool started as a Mii Fighter costume in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, before “graduating” in the current game. Bethesda is owned by Microsoft, which seems to have a pretty good relationship with Nintendo at the moment. Perhaps Doom Slayer will get an upgrade for the next Super Smash Bros. game, whenever that comes around. If the character does appear, maybe Nintendo will even have Isabelle introduce him from her desk in Resident Services. Given the friendship between the two, it would only make sense!

