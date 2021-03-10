Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Coming to Build-A-Bear

✖

Build-a-Bear today revealed that it is officially working on an Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection, bringing the popular Nintendo Switch video game to its similarly popular line of stuffed toys. Beyond the fact that a collection is coming soon, there are really no further details that have been shared about what to expect.

According to a statement to ComicBook.com from a Build-a-Bear spokesperson, the collection will initially launch exclusively online at the Build-a-Bear website before then releasing later this year in stores. "We look forward to bringing furry friends from this island paradise to the Workshop," the statement concluded with, implying that a number of different iconic residents might be available.

COMING SOON! Our Animal Crossing™: New Horizons collection is full of fun for all ages. Sign up for free email and text updates so you don’t miss a thing! US: https://t.co/g37GrjpCWc

UK: https://t.co/D6Wesqr0Cc pic.twitter.com/ZJ0UwlAJx7 — buildabear (@buildabear) March 10, 2021

If you somehow missed it, social media went a bit wild last year at just the possibility of an Animal Crossing franchise line at Build-a-Bear. At the time, speculation was rampant that either the company was already working on the collaboration or would soon do so given the level of interest. It's not the first time nor will it likely be the last that Build-a-Bear has worked with video game franchises with the Sonic the Hedgehog Build-a-Bear being notoriously popular.

As noted above, it is unclear when the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons line will launch at Build-a-Bear beyond a "Coming Soon" notice. Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to receive regular updates, including a recent Mario-themed one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

