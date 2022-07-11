Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Monopoly Is On Sale for $9

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

An edition of the classic Monopoly board game based on the mega hit Nintendo Switch video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched last year, and it was also a mega hit. At the time of writing, it is also on sale here on Amazon priced at only $8.79 – an all-time low.

The Monopoly edition of Animal Crossing from Hasbro mimics the Nintendo Switch version by allowing players to explore islands collect resources, and earn Nook Miles. You'll complete island tasks, meet villagers, and shop at Nook's Cranny using Bells – the game's currency. Properties have been replaced with fish, bugs, fruit, and fossils. The player with the most Nook Miles at the end of the game will win. If you're a veteran of the Nintendo Switch version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the board game version might be a fun twist on what you already know and love. Plus, it's cute – especially the tokens for the villagers.

On a related note, Hasbro and Nintendo also teamed up recently on a Super Mario edition of The Game of Life. In this version of a classic, you can play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, or Yoshi and spin to win in a battle against Bowser. Hasbro's Game of Life: Super Mario Edition board game is available to order here on Amazon now for $21.99.

Mario and friends will move around the gameboard, collecting coins and power-ups along the way. You can also play minigames on your journey like Paper Scissors, Thumb Wars, and Spin-Offs. "As they approach Bowser's Castle, players will also buy stars to boost their battle-spin; each star collected adds 1 point to their spin total, and players will need to spin higher than a 12 to defeat Bowser and win the game."