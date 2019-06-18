Yes, Isabelle Is In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Will Isabelle be in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the new Animal Crossing game coming to Nintendo Switch next year? Yes, but she may not appear in everyone’s game. As you will know, Isabelle is one of the faces of the series, and thus her inclusion isn’t awfully surprising, though she’s been missing from previous installments, so it was a possibility she may have missed this one. But nope, she’s in it.

The news comes way of Nintendo‘s Hisashi Nogami and Aya Kyogoku — via IGN — who revealed that depending on how far a player gets or their playstyle, she may not show up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If Tom Nook is a great recruiter, and if he succeeds with the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package PR, then she may come back,” said Kyogoku.

For those that don’t know: in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players start the game on a deserted island with just a tent and two other animals. To transform the island into an estbalished town, players must work to improve the island. So, Isabelle will show up depending not only how much debt players have paid back to Tom Nook, but how far you’ve progressed the island.

“If the player chooses to stay in the tent, Tom Nook may say ‘Hey, actually, that guy likes living more of an outdoorsy, wild life,’” said Kyogoku. “So he may not see the necessity of adding new resident support services. But then if you do upgrade to a house, he may see a need for some sort of new facility.”

In short, if you want to see Isabelle, you’ll have to trade in the hermit life for the upgrade life. That said, it’s unclear what type of role she’ll have when she shows up.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is scheduled to release on March 20, 2020 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.

“If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!”