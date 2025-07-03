Dune: Awakening Is on Sale at Its Lowest Price Yet

Dune: Awakening proved to be massively popular at launch, and those who have been waiting to pull the trigger have a fantastic chance to grab the game for cheap. This new sale sees Dune: Awakening at its lowest price yet and comes not long after Funcom released one of the game’s biggest updates yet. The sale likely won’t be going for long, so those interested in the MMO should take advantage of this sale now.

Dune: Awakening is currently on sale for a limited time at Fanatical. Players can grab any of the open-world survival game’s three versions at 15% off. This makes the Standard Version $42.49, the Deluxe $59.99, and the Ultimate $76.49. There is no indication as to when the sale will end, so acting quickly ensures players can get the discounted rate.

The sale is only for the Steam version, which is playable on Steam Deck, as Dune: Awakening is not yet available on consoles. A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S release is planned for 2026, disappointing fans who do not have a PC capable of running it. No word has been shared about a Nintendo Switch 2 release, but more and more developers have announced plans for a port. It remains to be seen if Dune: Awakening will follow, but fans are hopeful.

The upgraded versions of Dune: Awakening come with additional content. This includes the Season Pass and exclusive in-game items. The Ultimate Edition also comes with a Digital Artbook and Digital Soundtrack to fully immerse one into the world and lore of the game. Purchasing the Standard Edition will only get players the game, but it is the cheapest way to play Dune: Awakening.

Dune: Awakening is currently at a Very Positive review score on Steam with over 40,000 reviews. It does not require a subscription, meaning players are free to play the game as long as they wish after the initial purchase. This makes sales like this even more appealing.