One of Fortnite’s Rarest Skins Is Back Again

Fortnite players once again have a limited time to grab one of the rarest skins in the game. Initially, this collaboration was only obtainable one way, and fans feared it would never again be available. However, Epic Games surprised players by adding this legendary Borderlands skin to the Fortnite item shop, and it is now available for the third time after being rotated into the shop earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fortnite skin in question is the Psycho Bandit from the Borderland series. It was first released in 2019 as a special promotion for Borderlands 3. It took roughly five years before Epic Games added it back and made it available for players to get again. This recent addition comes about 100 days after this, giving fans another chance to get the Psycho Bandit skin. Prior to its appearance earlier this year, it’d been a long wait for the Psycho Bandit’s return, so this second reappearance hopefully means the skin won’t be so scarce moving forward.

fortnite’s psycho bundle from borderlands 3.

Players can purchase the Psycho Bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks. This includes the Psycho Bandit skin, Claptrap backbling, and Psycho Buzz Axes. At this time, the items are not available for individual sale. Players have until July 6th at 8:00 PM local time before the Psycho Bundle is removed from the store. Anyone interested in this skin should purchase it now because there is no telling when it will return.

Fortnite is known for its numerous collaborations and crossovers. Leakers have pointed out several of these ahead of the official release, including a supposed Lex Luthor skin. In addition to new skins, the collaborations lead to new game modes, such as the ones added in the most recent update.

The return of the Psycho Bandit skin potentially teases other extremely rare skins may also return. There is no doubt this Borderlands skin has been one of the rarest though. With new skins added each day, the shop rotation occasionally sees the return of rare skins, but these are typically only available for a limited time.