New Skate Playtest Videos Disappoint Fans: “This Resembles Fortnite”

Publisher Electronic Arts (EA) and developer Full Circle recently released their latest update for the Skate playtest. Now allowing more players than ever to check out the upcoming, free-to-play skateboarding game, tons of new features and improvements, like enhanced visuals, have been implemented as the game inches closer to its slated summer 2025 early access release. To celebrate the 0.27 update, Player Council members captured gameplay, showing off the latest build of the anticipated game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the videos from YouTube creator Calplex shows the very beginning moments of Skate, including the previously announced streamlined tutorial. More importantly, it gives players looking forward to the game a great look at its gameplay. As expected, it sees the return of its flick-it control scheme, which uses the right analog stick to control how the character flicks the board. It also gives a great look at the game’s new setting, San Vansterdam, and how player progression works. Another video from creator ZexyZek gives a very brief glimpse of the replay editor.

The new Skate playtest update seems to be one of the last major updates before its early access launch. Although those anticipating the game finally got substantial in-game footage of the game, it seems fans are more disappointed with what they saw than pleased. In a recent Reddit thread, fans have reacted to the plethora of videos released, and it seems to be a “huge letdown” for a portion of people wanting to get their hands on the upcoming revival.

“The art design. It’s terrible. Where is the skate culture they are constantly talking about? The grit, the grunge? This resembles Fortnite,” writes the original poster spaghettimagnetti.

“Honestly, a huge letdown. It doesn’t feel or look like Skate should. It feels soulless, as though this game is not made for fans of previous skate games or skateboarding culture,” the OP continues.

“I think that’s the sad unfortunate truth of this whole thing. We’re not getting the game that we waited over a decade for,” writes another user, stumpybubba. “Instead, we’re getting a Fortnite-style money grab, which nobody should be surprised by considering who [the] publisher is. Just sucks.”

“It just doesn’t have the soul of the original games,” says user dudedudetx.

As mentioned above, it seems like one critique many fans agree with is the art direction, with many citing Fortnite as a reference for how they believe the game looks. The criticism comes from what the original games looked like, which attempted to create a more realistic look. This is on top of previous criticisms, like allowing microtransactions during the pre-alpha phase, and its online requirement.

Skate will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Game Store. There is also a mobile version in development. Anyone interested in the upcoming game can add it to their wishlist on their desired platform.

