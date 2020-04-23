Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Are Already Getting Scammed By Redd

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have some new visitors on their islands now that the Nature Day event is out, and one of those guests is much shadier than the others. The character’s name is Redd, and while he’s selling some valuable pieces of artwork players can add to their museums, he’s also got some suspicious pieces that aren’t exactly on the up and up. He sells fakes to players that they have to identify to see what’s real and what’s not, and he’s already scamming some players into buying his fake artwork.

Redd’s found on a ship that he sails to a discrete part of players’ islands and should start showing up after players have downloaded the latest update. Upon talking to him, he’ll first try and convince you to purchase a very expensive piece of artwork, but you can talk him down to a much lower price. The first one’s real to get you hooked, and once you talk to Blathers and give it to the museum curator, you’re free to start acquiring more art for the island’s collection.

Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler will occasionally come ashore to your island, full of in-game art to sell. Be careful though, not all his art is necessarily genuine. It’ll be up to you to determine which is real or fake! #ACNH pic.twitter.com/3f53iUs9z6 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 21, 2020

But that’s also where it gets a bit more challenging. You’ll find that Redd has fakes mixed in with the real art to confuse players and trick them into wasting money. Blathers doesn’t take fakes, so you’ll be stuck with it if you acquire one since nobody will purchase it.

For some players though, that’s not such a bad thing. Counterfeit artwork is better than no artwork to some, so players can end up with some new house decorations even if they buy a fake.

To make sure you don’t scammed, take a lesson from the players below who’ve already fallen victim to the scheme and keep an eye on the art.