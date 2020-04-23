Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- All the Real Artwork on Jolly Redd's Boat

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has brought back the ability to add art to your museum, although you'll need a discerning eye in order to complete your collection. Jolly Redd is back in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and is once again selling art for your museum. As with previous games, not all of the art Jolly Redd has for sale is legitimate, and you'll have to determine which of his pieces are legitimate and which are forgeries. Luckily, players can examine the artwork before they purchase it, so players can see for themselves whether a piece of art is real or fake. While all of the artwork Jolly Redd has for sale are famous pieces of art, each piece has a generic name in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which can complicate matters if you're trying to Google a painting to see if it's real or fake. Some of the paintings are also always legitimate, so you can't even trust your own memory if you're trying to determine if something is real or fake. Luckily, we have a list of all the available artwork in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with their counterfeit versions. [Note: This article only includes artwork and not statues.]

Academic Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The forgery has a coffee stain ring on the upper right hand corner. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Amazing Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The left figure in the center foreground of the painting is missing his black hat. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Basic Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The boy in the fake painting has much more hair covering his forehead. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Calm Painting The Calm Painting is always real. There are no forged versions of the Calm Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Common Painting The Common Painting is always real. There are no forged versions of the Common Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Detailed Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The forgery has purple flowers instead of blue flowers. Real Version: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Version: (Photo: Nintendo)

Dynamic Painting The Dynamic Painting is always real. There are no forged versions of the Dynamic Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Famous Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The forgery's subject has much more slanted eyebrows than the real painting. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Flowery Painting The Flowery Painting is always real. There are no forged versions of the Flowery Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Glowing Painting The Glowing Painting is always real. There are no forged versions of the Glowing Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Graceful Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The subject of the fake painting takes up almost the entire canvas, while the real painting's subject is much smaller, leaving a lot more open space. In addition, there are additional marks on the real painting not found on the fake painting. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Jolly Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The real painting's subject has an extra weed coming out of its body. The forgery is missing this extra weed. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Moody Painting The Moody Painting is always real. There are no fake versions of the Moody Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Moving Painting How to Spot a Forgery: There are trees missing in the right background of the fake painting. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Mysterious Painting The Mysterious Painting is always real. There are no fake versions of the Mysterious Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Nice Painting The Nice Painting is always real. There are no fake versions of the Nice Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Perfect Painting The Perfect Painting is always real. There are no fake versions of the Perfect Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Proper Painting The Proper Painting is always real. There are no fake versions of the Proper Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Quaint Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The fake version of the painting has much more water pouring out of the pitcher than the real version. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Scary Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The fake Scary Painting's eyebrows are slanted differently, making the subject of the painting look sad instead of angry. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Scenic Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The real scenic painting has two people leading a large flock of animals into town. The fake version has only one person and a smaller flock of animals. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Serene Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The fake Serene Painting has a grey animal instead of a white animal. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Sinking Painting The Sinking Painting is always real. There is no fake version of the Sinking Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Solemn Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The man in the very background of the painting is pointing up instead of pointing to the wall. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Twinkling Painting The Twinkling Painting is always real. There is no fake version of the Twinkling Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Warm Painting The Warm Painting is always real. There is no fake version of the Warm Painting. (Photo: Nintendo)

Wild Painting Left Half How to Spot a Forgery: The subject of the real painting is white, while the subject of the fake painting is green. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Wild Painting Right Half How to Spot a Forgery: The subject of the real painting is green. The subject of the fake painting is white. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)

Wistful Painting How to Spot a Forgery: The fake painting's subject has a star-shaped earring. The real painting's subject's earring is a pearl. Real Painting: (Photo: Nintendo) Fake Painting: (Photo: Nintendo)