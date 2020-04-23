Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- All the Real Artwork on Jolly Redd's Boat

By Christian Hoffer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has brought back the ability to add art to your museum, although you'll need a discerning eye in order to complete your collection. Jolly Redd is back in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and is once again selling art for your museum. As with previous games, not all of the art Jolly Redd has for sale is legitimate, and you'll have to determine which of his pieces are legitimate and which are forgeries. Luckily, players can examine the artwork before they purchase it, so players can see for themselves whether a piece of art is real or fake.

While all of the artwork Jolly Redd has for sale are famous pieces of art, each piece has a generic name in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which can complicate matters if you're trying to Google a painting to see if it's real or fake. Some of the paintings are also always legitimate, so you can't even trust your own memory if you're trying to determine if something is real or fake. Luckily, we have a list of all the available artwork in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with their counterfeit versions.

[Note: This article only includes artwork and not statues.]

Academic Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The forgery has a coffee stain ring on the upper right hand corner.

Real Painting: 

academic painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

academic painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Amazing Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The left figure in the center foreground of the painting is missing his black hat. 

Real Painting: 

amazing painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

amazing painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Basic Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The boy in the fake painting has much more hair covering his forehead.

Real Painting: 

basic painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

basic painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Calm Painting

The Calm Painting is always real. There are no forged versions of the Calm Painting. 

calm painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Common Painting

The Common Painting is always real. There are no forged versions of the Common Painting.

common painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

 

Detailed Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The forgery has purple flowers instead of blue flowers.

Real Version: 

detailed painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Version: 

detailed painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Dynamic Painting

The Dynamic Painting is always real. There are no forged versions of the Dynamic Painting.

dynamic painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Famous Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The forgery's subject has much more slanted eyebrows than the real painting.

Real Painting: 

famous painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

famous painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Flowery Painting

The Flowery Painting is always real. There are no forged versions of the Flowery Painting.

flowery painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Glowing Painting

The Glowing Painting is always real. There are no forged versions of the Glowing Painting.

glowing painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Graceful Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The subject of the fake painting takes up almost the entire canvas, while the real painting's subject is much smaller, leaving a lot more open space. In addition, there are additional marks on the real painting not found on the fake painting.

Real Painting: 

graceful painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

graceful painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Jolly Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The real painting's subject has an extra weed coming out of its body. The forgery is missing this extra weed.

Real Painting: 

jolly painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

jolly painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Moody Painting

The Moody Painting is always real. There are no fake versions of the Moody Painting.

Moody Painting Real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Moving Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: There are trees missing in the right background of the fake painting.

Real Painting: 

moving painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

moving painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Mysterious Painting

The Mysterious Painting is always real. There are no fake versions of the Mysterious Painting.

mysterious painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Nice Painting

The Nice Painting is always real. There are no fake versions of the Nice Painting.

Nice Painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Perfect Painting

The Perfect Painting is always real. There are no fake versions of the Perfect Painting.

Perfect Painting Real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Proper Painting

The Proper Painting is always real. There are no fake versions of the Proper Painting.

proper painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Quaint Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The fake version of the painting has much more water pouring out of the pitcher than the real version.

Real Painting: 

quaint painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

quaint painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Scary Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The fake Scary Painting's eyebrows are slanted differently, making the subject of the painting look sad instead of angry. 

Real Painting: 

scary painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

scary painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Scenic Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The real scenic painting has two people leading a large flock of animals into town. The fake version has only one person and a smaller flock of animals.

Real Painting: 

scenic painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

scenic painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Serene Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The fake Serene Painting has a grey animal instead of a white animal.

Real Painting: 

serene painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

serene painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Sinking Painting

The Sinking Painting is always real. There is no fake version of the Sinking Painting.

sinking painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Solemn Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The man in the very background of the painting is pointing up instead of pointing to the wall. 

Real Painting: 

solemn painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

solemn painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Twinkling Painting

The Twinkling Painting is always real. There is no fake version of the Twinkling Painting.

twinkling painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Warm Painting

The Warm Painting is always real. There is no fake version of the Warm Painting.

warm painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Wild Painting Left Half

How to Spot a Forgery: The subject of the real painting is white, while the subject of the fake painting is green.

Real Painting: 

wild painting left real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

wild painting left fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Wild Painting Right Half

How to Spot a Forgery: The subject of the real painting is green. The subject of the fake painting is white. 

Real Painting: 

wild painting right real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

wild painting right fake
(Photo: Nintendo)

Wistful Painting

How to Spot a Forgery: The fake painting's subject has a star-shaped earring. The real painting's subject's earring is a pearl. 

Real Painting: 

wistful painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

Fake Painting: 

wistful painting fake
(Photo: Nintendo)
Worthy Painting

The Worthy Painting is always real. There is no fake version of the Worthy Painting.

worthy painting real
(Photo: Nintendo)

