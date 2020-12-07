Animal Crossing: New Horizons Highlights New Holiday Content

Nintendo today released a new promotional video for Animal Crossing: New Horizons showcasing all of the new content coming to the popular video game this month. That includes, but is not limited to, the appearance of snow (in the Northern Hemisphere) and Toy Day. But the month also brings new items, animals, and more to the title.

While players will be able to find a dung beetle and lobster, for example, during the month of December, the star of this month is absolutely Toy Day on December 24th and Jingle the reindeer. Jingle will request players help deliver presents, and beyond that, the in-game shops will feature festive toys and clothes to purchase.

[Video]

Get your island ready for winter this December in #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons! Celebrate the season with Toy Day. On 12/24 keep your eyes peeled for Jingle who will stop by to help spread the festive spirit. pic.twitter.com/2172UCD8Ur — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) December 7, 2020

In addition to the above, the trailer shows off the ability to build snowmen and even shake decorated trees for shiny baubles. The ornaments can then be used to craft festive DIY items like a "big festive tree" and so on. If you're looking to seriously celebrate the season, it would appear that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include everything you need to do so. (There's also a hint at a special New Year's event in the game as well.)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to receive regular updates, including the above December stuff with Toy Day. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

Are you excited about the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons content? Have you still been playing? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!