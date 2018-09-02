Anthem Will Feature Character Customization

PAX West is in full swing and BioWare wasted no time with sharing the story elements for their new IP Anthem. In addition to learning about matchmaking and how choices do matter, the team also confirmed something that many long-time fans of the studio hoped for: Character customization.

Being able to customize one’s character in an RPG is paramount to the immersion. It’s also a huge staple for BioWare games, making the inclusion of this feature extremely exciting for those looking forward to the new IP.

Executive Producer Mark Darrah confirmed during the Anthem panel that character customization would be available at launch with several presets also available. Understandable, given that’s how they also handled their Mass Effect and Dragon Age games, carrying on the tradition for that familiar BioWare experience.

Though the news was confirmed, Darrah was careful not to reveal too much but the confirmation that it would be a feature was good enough for many. We’re just hoping they have more hair options than Dragon Age II because … I mean ….

Anthem releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 22nd, 2019.

“Join with up to three other players and assemble high-tech, hand-crafted, uniquely powerful exosuits. Explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies, and claim otherworldly artifacts. With every mission, you and your Javelin exosuit grow in power. Fight the dangers of an ever-changing world. Rise united to defeat evil. Triumph as one.”

The heart of Anthem is a connected, social experience. Team up with up to three other players in cooperative adventures that reward both teamwork and individual skill. As you explore, you will discover a gripping story filled with unique and memorable characters.

When you enter the world as a Freelancer, you will access your collection and select a powerful Javelin exosuit. Move at incredible speed, rocket across the skies, or safely roam watery depths. You will constantly have the opportunity to progress both your own abilities as a Javelin pilot and the combat and traversal capabilities of your exosuits.

The Javelin exosuits – and accompanying gear, weapons, and equipment – can be heavily customized and personalized. As you rank up and defeat powerful foes, you’ll gather loot and complete milestones in the game, unlocking amazing personalization options that turn your Javelins into testaments to your ability and achievement.

