‘Anthem’ Dev Reveals How Single-Player Might Not Be As Rewarding

We’re only a short time away from BioWare’s newest IP Anthem releasing for everyone to enjoy, and while the reception from the closed Alpha was positive, many are still wondering exactly how this online title plays for those in love with the studio’s single-player style. Developer Thomas Singleton recently sat down to talk about the upcoming game and how it “shines” when squading up, and what’s it’s really like for those planning on going solo.

Singleton spoke with the Official PlayStation Magazine to talk a little more about Anthem and what the play experience is really like. It’s no surprise that he had glowing things to say about the squad-play given that the entire game is really meant to encourage playing with others, though it’s not a requirement. That being said, the two experiences aren’t necessarily equal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is launching a new IP for EA, for BioWare, and we’re super proud of it,” Singleton mentioned. “We’re excited because we’re bringing connectivity and co-op environmental gameplay to the game along with great storytelling and that’s rarely done. We’re pushing team dynamics, that’s where the game really begins to sell. Where the product shines is playing as that squad, you’re working together as a unit to go and conquer various missions. If you want to play the experience solo that’s your option, it probably won’t be as rewarding, you won’t have that team dynamic. The game will scale based on whether you’re by yourself or playing with three other people.”

We’ve seen some of the combos in action with previous gameplay trailers, and those epic combat moves can’t be accomplished solo. But the story and access to the game is the same for single-player players, which is a good thing! It’s more of the flashy aspects that will be affected, as well as that joint success feeling. The same can be said for most MMOs, however, so for those familiar with this genre of game – it wouldn’t be any surprise.

For those that can’t wait until February to see the game for themsevles, there are two demos to look forward to. The first is the VIP demo which will only be available to those that pre-ordered the title. In addition to being able to play the game early, those that pre-ordered will also have an exclusive in-game item waiting for them to show off that they were among the first to get their hands on the online game. For VIP access, those dates are January 25 – 27.

Following the VIP demo, a separate one will become available for all. From February 1 through the 3rd, players will be able to take part in the open demo to see exactly who BioWare’s open-world MMORPG works.

As for the game itself, players can begin their adventure on February 22, 2019 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on Anthem so far? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-age!