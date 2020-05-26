Apex Legends Clip Shows Off Impressive Bloodhound Heirloom Play

✖

If you somehow weren't already aware, the popular battle royale video game Apex Legends from developer Respawn Entertainment is currently in Season 5, with a new Legend in the form of Loba and everything. While we here at ComicBook.com don't always share clips of gameplay that folks have posted online, sometimes there is something so impressive that it really deserves the focus like this fancy kill from a Bloodhound player on a Loba in a way that only Apex Legends can accomplish.

For starters, some context here: the player whose point of view we see in the clip is playing Bloodhound, the tracker, and uses both their Ultimate and Tactical abilities -- Beast of the Hunt and Eye of the Allfather, respectively -- to deliberately run down and slay an escaping Loba. As if that weren't enough, the whole chase is predicated on a precise slide and jump followed by a melee attack with the Bloodhound's special Heirloom weapon, the Raven's Bite.

You can check out the clip below:

In addition to just generally involving Apex Legends characters and their abilities, the player's single-minded focus on making sure they get the Loba in the end is pure Apex Legends. The sliding mechanic, a staple for the game, allows the Bloodhound to pick up just enough speed to make the leap and axe hit to finish them off. There are sillier, and certainly more wild clips from the game out there, but this one is noteworthy for the cleanliness and precision of its execution if nothing else.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 5 - Fortune's Favor is currently ongoing across all of those platforms, having launched on May 12th. In addition to a slew of changes, the new season brought the playable character Loba to the popular battle royale video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

What do you think of Apex Legends' new season so far? Are you enjoying the newest Legend, Loba? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

