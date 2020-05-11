Apex Legends: Loba Abilities Revealed

Apex Legends Season 5 is officially set to kick off tomorrow, May 12th, at 10AM PT, and with the new season comes a slew of the usual changes to the map as well as an entirely new playable Legend in the form of Loba, the "High Society Thief" looking for revenge. And today, ahead of tomorrow's launch, developer Respawn Entertainment has finally confirmed the details of Loba's various abilities, and it looks like folks are going to have an extremely hard time pinning the new character down.

While Apex Legends previously showed off both Loba's Tactical and Ultimate abilities in action in the Season 5 gameplay trailer, this is the first time we've actually been able to learn the exact details of both as well as her Passive. We more or less nailed exactly what her Tactical and Ultimate were when we speculated based on the previous trailer, but her Passive is something else entirely that will either be incredibly helpful or basically useless.

The short version is that her Tactical ability will allow her to teleport around, her Ultimate will let characters immediately grab various items from its surroundings, and her Passive will make it easier to tell where high-end loot is actually at. In short, she's all about getting places she shouldn't and picking up only the best bits for herself.

Meet the best thief in the Outlands—Loba. Her keen eye for valuables allows her to see top-tier loot through walls. Dangerous situations are no issue with her Jump Drive bracelet. And the best gear is yours for the taking with Black Market Boutique. 🐺 : https://t.co/iQF4ogSVH2 pic.twitter.com/926FLBXKiw — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 11, 2020

Here are all of Loba's abilities, according to the game's official site:

PASSIVE: Eye for Quality

"Nearby epic and legendary loot can be seen through walls. The range is the same as Black Market Boutique."

TACTICAL: Burglar's Best Friend

"Teleport to hard-to-reach places or escape trouble quickly by throwing your Jump Drive bracelet."

ULTIMATE: Black Market Boutique

"Place a portable device that allows you to teleport nearby loot to your inventory. Each friendly or enemy Legend can take up to two items."

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 4 - Assimilation is currently ongoing across all of those platforms, and Season 5 is set to launch tomorrow, May 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

