Neill Blomkamp Wants Chappie In ‘Apex Legends’ And So Does Respawn

Earlier this week, Apex Legends players started a petition via Reddit to get Chappie in the game as a Pathfinder skin. And as you would expect, the petition gained a lot of traction very quickly.

But apparently not only did the fan demand light up Reddit, but people have been blowing up the mentions of Neill Blomkamp, the director of Chappie, asking whether or not the loveable robot will be in the game. Responding to the wave of inquiries, Blomkamp revealed he would love for Chappie to be in the game.

Lotta people asking me this. I am down yes //t.co/Njtt5askmW — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) February 16, 2019

And then, not long after Blomkamp’s Tweet went live, the CEO of Respawn Entertainment Vince Zampella responded, noting he is also down.

I am also down. — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) February 16, 2019

Now, the chance that Chappie itself is added to the game as a hero are probably pretty slim. But, with Blomkamp’s approval and Respawn down to play ball, we may just see Pathfinder get a Chappie Skin, as long as Columba Pictures is down as well.

Of course, the skin would likely be ranked Legendary, and thus cost a hefty 1,200 crafting materials to obtain, but come on, who wouldn’t be willing to be broke in Apex Legends for a Chappie skin?

This will be my first @PlayApex skin purchase if it happens #ApexLegends — Jedi Ryan (@JediRJS) February 16, 2019

As much as I don’t really care for Apex that much, I would love to see a game version of Chappie. Apex would be a great place to have him a skin or even a character. That was a good movie! — Z (@S2N_LORDFIST) February 16, 2019

It would be a perfect skin for Pathfinder. — Jeremy Bearimy (@ZenMonken) February 16, 2019

Apex Legends is available for free via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s no Chappie skin in the game, but that could be changing soon. Further, there’s no word of a Nintendo Switch or mobile port, but that also could be changing soon. Chappie should be the number one priority at this point though. Who needs more players when they don’t have Chappie skins to wear?

