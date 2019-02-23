‘Apex Legends’ Crashes Are a “Big Priority,” Respawn Says

Apex Legends players who are still experiencing crashes can look forward to some solutions from Respawn Entertainment with the developer saying on Friday that those crashes are still a “big priority.”

Sharing a troubleshooting guide specifically for the PC version of Apex Legends, Respawn posted on Reddit to explain what it’s doing to combat these crashes that are kicking players out of games. While crashes on the console versions have been improved in the past few updates, Respawn cited the range of options the PC platform presents as an explanation for the extra time needed to fix those crashes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are working closely with hardware partners to investigate and address the issues being reported,” Respawn said about the crashes on the PC version. “The wide range of PC specs and hardware configurations means there are a lot more variables to account for so finding, reproducing, fixes, and testing take time. Still work to do and this is a big priority for us with many people working diligently on it.”

Though Apex Legends hasn’t received a large-scale balance update yet as players settle into the meta, some of the patches released so far have targeted server stability and these crashes. An update released earlier in the week fixed issues with GPU hangs among other problems while ones before that targeted specific PC-related issues as well as those that console players were experiencing. Respawn said those updates and others have improved the game’s performance on consoles and that the developer will continue working on that area.

“This week we saw a good reduction in crashes on console since the last patch and continue testing more improvements for the future,” Respawn said.

One of the issues causing games to crash on different platforms was fixed in an update released just before the weekend began, though the crash scenario was a new one that only came about with the release of the Havoc weapon. Players encountered problems where the use of the Havoc would crash the game, but that issue’s now been resolved. The same update also patched some exploits players had found, some of which involved the game’s rarest weapons, all those detail seen here.