Apex Legends Players Find a Way to Equip Gold Barrel Mods Again

Golden barrel mods aren’t in Apex Legends’ normal loot pool and haven’t been available since the start of Season 8, but players have found a way to use them to customize weapons regardless. The only catch is that you have to have a Barrel Stabilizer of some sort on-hand and have to find a golden weapon that comes pre-kitted with the Gold Barrel Stabilizer, but if you can do that, you can apparently put the weapon attachment on any qualifying weapon with ease.

This workaround for using the Gold Barrel Stabilizers on a weapon of your choosing was popularized on Reddit where the Apex player who goes by icy_cursy shared a video showing the trick in action. The player equipped a golden R-301 which naturally comes with a Gold Barrel Stabilizer, and in the inventory menu where you can configure your attachments, they were able to move the Gold Barrel Stabilizer from the assault rifle to an Alternator. The R-301 then had a White Barrel Stabilizer while the Alternator had the coveted golden variant.

The player who showcased the trick said they tried it on a number of different weapons and that it worked the same each time. While it doesn’t appear as though you can detach the Barrel Stabilizer from the golden weapon entirely and instead need a replacement, you can detach the Golden Barrel Stabilizer from the weapon it’s swapped to so that you can either give it to a teammate or save it for when you need it.

This trick is a pretty situational one since you’d first have to find a golden weapon in Apex before being able to use it, but it’s a particularly useful workaround if you want a partially golden Spitfire or some other preferred weapon. It’s likely this trick – or this bug, as some have been calling it – is connected to the fact that the game’s update now lets you swap the sights on golden weapons, a request players have been putting forward for a while now. What’s unclear is if this is intentional or if it’s indeed a bug, though it’s worth noting that the scenario wasn’t mentioned anywhere in the notes for the hotfix coming next week.