‘Apex Legends’ Hitboxes Will Be Adjusted in Season 1

Some of Apex Legends’ biggest boys are having their hitboxes adjusted in Season 1 to better bring them in line with the rest of the game’s Legends.

Hitboxes have been a point of contention in Apex Legends ever since players realized some characters were more difficult to hit than others. This also means that choosing a character like Wraith made players more difficult to hit, so even though Legends should be picked for their unique abilities, people have been choosing Wraith to take advantage of the hitbox discrepancies. Gibraltar, Pathfinder, and Caustic, conversely, were found to have much larger hitboxes and could therefore be shot easier than others.

After acknowledging players’ feedback about the hitboxes, Respawn Entertainment said it’ll be changing the hitboxes of the those three larger characters at the start of Season 1. There’s still no known release date for that season, but when it begins, Respawn said in a post on Reddit that players can expect to see the following changes:

Hitbox Balance Changes:

Hit box size reductions and optimizations for Caustic, Pathfinder and Gibraltar We’re better sizing hitboxes to character gear & model Since these adjustments have a MAJOR impact on the game, we want to make sure there aren’t any major bugs, so we didn’t want to rush them out If these adjustments prove to be insufficient, we’ll consider additional adjustments during Season 1



​Providing an explanation for the changes, Respawn first said that it’s noticed the five small and medium rig Legends that are everyone except the three mentioned above “are all in a safe band of relatively equal power.” The size of Gibraltar, Pathfinder, and Caustic appear to be hindering their performance though, so Respawn will adjust their hitboxes.

“Our large rig characters, however, are underpowered and their natural size appears to be a large contributor,” Respawn said. “We’re planning on adjusting the size of the large character hitboxes to better fit the model. If these changes are insufficient to bring these characters in line, we’re also considering a range of other changes such as natural damage reduction as well as individual kit power tweaks.”

Unlike other changes such as adjusting weapon balance to nerf guns like the Peacekeeper and Wingman, Respawn said these types of adjustments to the Legends’ sizes are significant and will require more testing before going live. The developer said it plans to adjust them further if the new hitboxes aren’t sufficient but said it prefers to buff the larger Legends first as opposed to nerfing others like Wraith and Lifeline.

Apex Legends’ hitbox changes aren’t live yet but are scheduled to go into effect at the start of Season 1, a season that just might begin next week.

