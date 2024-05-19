Minecraft Players Get a Free Cape from TikTok

May 17th marked the 15th anniversary of Minecraft, and the folks at Mojang and Microsoft have been celebrating in a number of different ways. One of these celebrations is a new giveaway that can be obtained through TikTok. From now through June 18th, players can get a special TikTok-themed Cape in the game. To get it, players just have to watch a TikTok stream where the reward has been enabled. Then players must drop the comment "Minecraft" in the stream to get a code. That code can then be redeemed right here to get the freebie. It's that easy!

That isn't the only Minecraft related freebie, however. TikTok and Mojang are also giving away a free Diamond Helmet profile frame. Timing on that one is a bit more limited, as fans can only get it through May 31st. On a mobile browser, TikTok users must click on this link here, and then create a one-minute story using the hashtag #MinecraftBadge.

(Photo: Mojang)

Minecraft Giveaways

In addition to these TikTok freebies, Minecraft players can get a number of other free in-game items as part of the 15th anniversary celebration. In fact, a similar giveaway is happening on Twitch, where fans can get a Purple Heart Cape by watching Minecraft content for 15 minutes or more. The freebie is available through May 31st, and Twitch viewers that subscribe or gift subs to Minecraft streamers during that window will also get a free Glitch Mask that looks like the Twitch logo! Last but not least, the game is giving out free items to players that log in every day. Readers can find out more about that right here.

Minecraft Anniversary Sales

One of the best things about the Minecraft anniversary is that Mojang and Microsoft are making it easier than ever for newcomers to try the series. The game's price has dropped down to just $14.99 through a number of retailers, and across the game's various platforms. Minecraft is already the best-selling video game of all-time, with an astounding 300 million copies sold worldwide. With that many copies sold, it's almost hard to believe that some people might not actually own Minecraft in some form, but if you happen to be one of the people that hasn't jumped on the game just yet, there's really no better time than the present!

Do you plan on snagging any of these free items in Minecraft? Did you buy the game as a result of the anniversary sale? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!