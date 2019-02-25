‘Apex Legends’: How To Reload Faster Than Everybody Else

Apex Legends players have discovered a new trick that allows you to reload your weapons faster by avoiding the full reload animation.

Many encounters in Apex Legends are decided by the smallest of margins, and so any trick you can add to your arsenal can be the difference between dying after dropping in Thunderdome and going on to become Champion.

In Apex Legends the clip sizes on many guns are pretty unforgiving, forcing you to reload multiple times in a single encounter with an enemy team sometimes. As a result, timing your reload is very key to being successful, especially in the late game where you’re going to empty multiple rounds breaking down superior shields.

As you may know, sometimes it’s easier to not reload at all, and just switch to your secondary weapon. But if you’re like me, then switching to a long-range weapon in a close-range encounter after you burn through your Peacekeeper clip, isn’t a viable option. And in the beginning of the game, you may not even have a second gun on hand.

All of this is to say, you’re going to have to learn how to efficiently reload. And to improve this part of your game, players have discovered a new trick that will give you a slight advantage over your opponent who probably doesn’t know about it.

Rather than letting your clip run dry, leave at least one bullet and then reload. If you do this, the reload time is noticeably much faster. Here’s YouTuber Skeltano demonstrating the reload trick, and showing how fast it is with some of the game’s more popular weapons.

This may seem like a minor detail to remember, but it really can change the outcome of any given encounter. This is a known trick for many shooters, but in Apex Legends the time between reload speeds on an empty chamber versus a non-empty chamber seem to be larger than normal.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a mobile port.

