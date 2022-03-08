Apex Legends Mobile Goes Live for Limited Regional Launch

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to try Apex Legends Mobile, now’s your chance – assuming you’re in one of the regions that the game is now available in. Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment announced this week that the limited regional launch of Apex Legends Mobile is finally underway following an announcement from February and a delay not long afterwards that pushed its release back a bit. The game’s only available in 10 different countries with even fewer Legends available to play in-game, but Electronic Arts teased in its announcement that it’ll have more exciting news for those in other regions within the coming weeks.

The countries able to play Apex Legends Mobile now are the same ones confirmed for the limited released previously, so don’t get your hopes up if you were wishing for a last-minute addition that would include your country of residence. Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. As far as the characters you can play as go, Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, and Pathfinder are the ones you’ll be able to play as right away. Caustic is in the game too, but he isn’t unlocked until you’ve reached tier 25 of the battle pass.

Game modes and similar options are naturally limited, too, since this is just a limited release, but you can still earn extra experience by playing with others just like the main version of Apex Legends offers.

“In our limited regional launch, you will be able to play Battle Royale on the classic World’s Edge map,” EA said about this Apex Legends Mobile release. “You can also test your mettle in new and returning exciting game modes, Team DeathMatch, Mini Battle Royale, 3v3 Arenas, and compete in Ranked Battle Royale matches.”

There’s more good news about the release: It’s available on both Android and iOS devices. The limited regional availability of the game may limit who all can play, but it at least won’t be limited further by the platforms it’s playable on. Mobile games like this typically start on Android devices, but this one’s available for both platforms.

For those waiting for the game to be playable in their region or those who simply want to know more about the game, EA says to stay tuned.

“If you are not in the 10 participating countries, hang tight – we want this game to be worth the wait,” EA said. “Stay tuned for exciting updates in the coming weeks and months for players outside the 10 limited regional launch countries.”