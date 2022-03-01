Apex Legends Mobile’s Limited Release Gets Delayed

Apex Legends players who were looking forward to trying the mobile version of the game whenever its limited regional release happened will have to wait a little longer to do so. Electronic Arts announced this week that the limited launch of the game would be delayed to March 7th with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cited as the reason, though the publisher referred to the situation as “current world events” instead of specifically referencing anything. No changes in the countries planned to be a part of the release were mentioned.

The update regarding the launch of Apex Legends Mobile was shared on social media as well as within an updated version of the blog post which initially announced the plans for the game’s release. It was there that the new launch date of March 7th was set, but it wasn’t specified if it’ll release at a specific time that day or right at 12 a.m. PT on March 7th.

Due to current world events, we made the decision to shift the limited regional launch of Apex Legends Mobile. Our intention is to now release the game to participating countries on March 7.



“Due to current world events, we made the decision to shift the limited regional launch of Apex Legends Mobile,” Electronic Arts said in its update. “Our intention is to now release the game to participating countries on March 7 Pacific Standard Time.”

This launch will not be a worldwide one, though it was never intended to be that anyway. It was always going to be a limited launch in only 10 countries with those countries getting the game being Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia, and as of now, those countries have not changed.

Back when the soft launch was first announced, Electronic Arts said the release would run throughout Spring 2022, though it hasn’t been clarified yet if it’ll still run for that duration or if it’ll run for a week longer to make up for the delay. A specific end date was never set, so players likely won’t know the difference regardless.

“We know you have been waiting for updates on Apex Legends Mobile ever since we conducted our closed beta tests last year,” Electronic Arts said previously. “We’re excited to announce that Apex Legends Mobile will enter the next major development milestone: a limited regional launch starting next week and expected to run throughout the Spring. This next phase will see Apex Legends Mobile go into limited release in 10 countries so we can continue our work on in-game systems, features, and more prior to launch!”

Apex Legends Mobile will now have a limited launch in select countries on March 7th.