Apex Legends Mobile Limited Release Announced

It has been a long time coming, but Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have today announced the first release details for Apex Legends Mobile. Over the course of the past year, the mobile iteration of the popular battle royale game has been going through a handful of beta tests with the aim of fully launching later on. And while a proper release for Apex Legends Mobile won’t be happening soon, the game will become available in a “limited” manner next week for those in a number of territories.

Respawn announced today that Apex Legends Mobile is set to have a limited regional launch next week across 10 different countries. Specifically, the 10 countries that will be included in this release are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. This phase of Apex Legends Mobile will then continue onward for the better part of the spring and will let Respawn focus on fine-tuning the game’s “in-game systems, features, and more prior to launch.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apex Legends Mobile is coming! Starting next week, a limited regional launch for iOS + Android will be available in select countries.



Read our new FAQ for full details. For players in other regions, we’ll have more to share in the coming weeks.



🔗: https://t.co/4oP35KekED pic.twitter.com/aaTxiiy0Vt — Respawn (@Respawn) February 23, 2022

Although this limited launch is surely a bummer to those who don’t live in the territories mentioned before, the good thing about this release is that Apex Legends Mobile will be coming to both iOS and Android right away. While some mobile games tend to favor one platform or another, this iteration of Apex Legends should be available to those on either platform. “For players who are in the 10 participating countries, we would love your help in making Apex Legends Mobile the best it can be. When Limited Regional Launch begins next week, head to the Google Play Store and iOS App Store to sign up so you can jump in, play as your favorite Legend, and share your feedback with the team,” Respawn said in a blog post today to coincide with the announcement. “We look forward to hearing your thoughts on Apex Legends Mobile!”

Assuming that you live in a country holding this release of Apex Legends Mobile, are you going to give this game a shot for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.