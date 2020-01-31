Apex Legends Mobile Is Still Happening, EA Confirms

It’s easy to forget that the mobile release of Apex Legends is even a thing since it hasn’t happened yet and it’s been talked about so seldomly, but we at least know that a mobile port is still in the works thanks to Electronic Arts’ latest conference call. The success of Apex Legends and EA’s plans for future growth of the battle royale game were discussed in the earnings call that occurred at the same time the publisher’s most recent earnings report was published. Mobile Apex Legends is still happening, and EA has found a partner in China to help them with it.

A transcript of the call from Seeking Alpha shows the relevant discussion about Apex Legends coming to mobile devices and how EA is approaching that release. The topic of the mobile gaming industry was brought up when a question asked whether or not EA had any plans to partner with mobile game developers and inquired if EA had plans to capitalize on the mobile market that exists in Asia.

Blake Jorgensen, the chief operating officer and chief financial officer of EA, responded by confirming that the mobile release in China will happen and that a partner in the country has already been found to help EA release the mobile version of the game globally.

“So, obviously, rolling mobile out in China, you need to have a partner,” Jorgensen said. “And we’re — as we’ve said in the prepared remarks today that we’re working with a partner there and we’re very excited about the opportunity. That partner is also helping us develop a mobile Apex for the globe. And — well, more to come on that in terms of timing, but that’s also a big upside for us. We have not built a lot into our forecast for next year on that, because the timing is always uncertain. But we do believe that there’s a lot of opportunity there.”

He continued to confirm that Apex Legends is still coming to China through a PC release as well. EA will try to use its own studios when possible, he said, but for mobile releases like this one or other opportunities where it makes sense to partner up with someone, EA will do so.

The name of the partner in China that’s helping with Apex Legends’ mobile release wasn’t said, but this is far from the first time companies have enlisted the help of developers in China to bring games to mobile platforms.

Apex Legends was first confirmed for a mobile release in May 2019 during another conference call. The game is now leading up to its fourth season of content including a new Legend named Revenant.