‘Apex Legends’ Nike Concept Designs Adds a New Legend to the Line

We’ve previously shared the Bloodhound and Pathfinder versions of Nike designs by the talented Chris Le, and now he’s back with another new design for a different character from Respawn’s hit free-to-play battle royale game: Apex Legends.

Though they aren’t official designs as of yet, simply mock-ups, the latest addition to the fan-created line is incredible! In case you missed his Bloodhound and Pathfinder designs, you can scope those out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s some Jordan 4 Bloodhounds. Second Legend in my Apex Legends shoe inspired series. Like it? #apexlegends #jordan4 #nike pic.twitter.com/GLGJou9vV3 — Chris Le (@clegfx) February 17, 2019

We weren’t the only ones impressed with the latest design either:

Appreciate it — Chris Le (@clegfx) February 22, 2019

Mate these are all absolute 🔥 please keep up the good work (but give Adidas some love too yeah? 😜) — Graeme Boyd (@AceyBongos) February 22, 2019

As a Wraith main, I wouldn’t mind seeing this line extend even further but for now – the two shared above are beyond sick. Or maybe even a Mirage because that would just be perfect given that shoes come in pairs and … well, you know.

As for the game itself, Apex Legends from Respawn continues to be a huge hit with millions of players currently enjoying the free-to-play title on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Even better, it looks like we’ve got tons of exciting new content on the way from new characters, maps, and even new game modes! You can catch up on all of the latest and greatest in Apex Legends news right here with our Game Hub.

You can also sound off with all of those delicious battle royale thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!