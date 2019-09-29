Apex Legends Season 3 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The official Apex Legends Season 3 gameplay trailer has been officially revealed after EA Korea leaked it into the wild minutes prior. The new trailer is our best look yet at Season 3, the game’s new map, it’s new hero Crypto, a new gun, new skins, new features, and much more. Set to The Search by NF, the trailer is as explosive and hype-inducing as you’d expect. Best yet, it’s over two minutes long. And Respawn Entertainment will also be happy to see fans are seemingly very impressed, and considering the rollercoaster the game has had with fan approval the past couple of months, it couldn’t have come at a better time for the developer.

As you can see, the new map looks like it will be much more colorful than King’s Canyon, which I’m personally excited for. King’s Canyon is a bit drab and lacks pop. Of course, this is probably beneficial for combat encounters, but I got super bored of King’s Canyon very quick. It looks like that won’t be an issue with the new map. Further, the map seems more divided up visually as well, unlike King’s Canyon, which has little to no environmental division beyond a few locations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the highlights of the map looks like it will be a moving train, which will probably not only provide some epic shootouts, but probably can be used to get around the map quickly, which makes me wonder if the new map will be bigger than King’s Canyon.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the new map and Season 3? Personally, after a hiatus, I think I’m ready to jump back into the game, if not only to traverse around the new map with Pathfinder.