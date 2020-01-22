Upcoming Apex Legends Stream Will Offer First Look at Season 4

Apex Legends players have been scouring World’s Edge for some kind of hint about what’s happening in the game’s next season as we approach the end of Season 3. Start date for the next season hasn’t been announced yet, but we do know when we’ll get our first official look at Season 4. Respawn Entertainment announced on Wednesday that the developers will hold a special developer stream on Thursday that’ll celebrate the game’s anniversary while also offering a first look at the next season.

Respawn tweeted about the upcoming developer stream on Wednesday from the Apex Legends Twitter account to set the date for the stream. Beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, you’ll be able to watch the Respawn developers talk about the game where it’s headed.

It’s unknown how long the stream will be or when we might see Season 4 discussed during it, so it’s probably best to keep an eye on it while it’s happening or at least stay tuned to social media for when the same Twitter account inevitably shares news of Season 4.

Cheers to one year! 🎉 Tune in tomorrow at 10am PST for a special edition Devstream where we celebrate year one of Apex as well as get our first look at Season 4. pic.twitter.com/6acmxFhHem — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 22, 2020

The game’s current season is expected to end on February 4th, a date which coincides with the one-year anniversary of the battle royale game. Respawn hasn’t officially announced when Season 4 will start, but if past season are any indication of how things will go, players won’t have to wait long between the seasons for the next one to start. It’s possible that tomorrow’s first look at Season 4 will include more specific details about the time it will begin.

If you’ve been playing Apex Legends within the past week or so though, you may be among those who think you’ve already gotten your first look at Season 4. Players have had their eyes on the skies lately in Apex Legends as they look for a grouping of lights that’s floating high above World’s Edge. From talks of aliens to the anticipations of Titans from Titanfall crashing down onto the map, players have had all sorts of theories about what these mysterious lights might mean for Apex Legends. Perhaps tomorrow’s developer stream will address the rumors or at least explain the lights in part, but we probably won’t see the full picture until we get closer to the Season 4 start date.