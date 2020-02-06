Apex Legends Player Shows Why You Should Always Revive Teammates

An Apex Legends player recently pulled off what’s probably one of Season 4’s closest wins so far by making their teammates proud in a dicey situation. Their impressive Apex Legends clip also doubles as a perfect example of why you should always try to revive your teammates if you’re able to. Without a clutch revive to put them back int the game, the player would’ve been met with a Squad Eliminated screen instead of a screen that said they’re they champion.

Submitted to the Apex Legends subreddit by a player who goes by LennyBadman, the victorious player taught the community a valuable lesson in reviving teammates. The game had wound down to the final ring of the match before it started closing in until no place was safe, and it just so happens that this final ring held a Respawn Beacon inside of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The player’s teammates took a chance on reviving them even though there were only seconds left in the match, and the Bangalore player didn’t let them down.

Conveniently placed next to the Respawn Beacon were some Supply Bins that had exactly what the player needed for them to survive: A Thermal Grenade and some Body Armor. Without any weapons and with the player’s teammates downed by the remaining opponent, LennyBadman flushed out the final player by using the grenade when the opponent was distracted by a teammate. While the opponent was reloading, the Bangalore player was able to punch them a few times to get them outside of the ring. The heavy damage the ring does at the last few stages of the game quickly depleted the opponent’s health and gave the player a win.

A gun would’ve made things much easier, but it wouldn’t have been nearly as impressive then. It’s also worth noting how fortunate the player was to find the limited resources that they did inside the Supply Bin. The Body Armer was only the most basic protection a player could hope for, but it looks like they would’ve been downed by the opponent’s shots if it weren’t for the armor. Even if they hadn’t been killed, going down would’ve meant an instant loss since the other teammates were down, assuming nobody had a Knockdown Shield to revive themselves.

Apex Legends Season 4 is now live with Revenant and much more to explore.