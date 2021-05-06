Apex Legends Season 9 Adds Long-Overdue Feature

✖

Apex Legends Season 9 -- also known as Apex Legends Legacy -- is now available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and it's added a long-overdue feature. Whether it's Fortnite, Rocket League, Call of Duty: Warzone, or any other competitive online game, smurfing is a problem. Apex Legends has been no exception. In fact, smurfing has been a major problem in Apex Legends, but hopefully, that's changing.

For those that don't know: smurfing is when a player creates a second account for the purpose of playing against players of lesser skill. It's not only a popular way to get around SBMM, but it often goes hand-and-hand with boosting. That said, in Apex Legends and most games, it's not allowed, but that doesn't stop players from doing it, and so far, Respawn has -- seemingly -- done little to combat this. Again though, it seems like this is finally changing.

After nine seasons, the game has finally added the option to report smurfs. However, as many have pointed out, this option -- which is under the "report" section of the menu -- may be less about cracking down on smurfs and actually filtering them out from cheaters hacking, manipulating, and breaking the game. As you may know, smurfs aren't the only cheaters plaguing the game. Hackers are plaguing it even worse, though this may be because they are easier to identify and report, and thus more documented cases.

At the moment, it's unclear what the intention of the option is, but it's now in the game. So, if you suspect someone is smurfing, you can report them for this specifically rather than report them under the larger umbrella of cheating, where there's probably an overflow of tickets.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. For more on the free-to-play battle royale, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Apex Legends is breaking records with its new season, and apparently Respawn is already working on new characters for Seasons 13 and 14.