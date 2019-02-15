‘Apex Legends’ Server Issues Reported

Apex Legends server issues across all platforms are currently being reported by players who have taken to social media and other parts of the Internet to reveal they are currently being locked out of the game and are not too happy about it.

At the moment of writing, neither EA or Respawn Entertainment have issued any type of official statement regarding server issues, but there’s clearly a widespread issue emerging.

Me: Finna play a lil Apex Legends today Apex Servers: pic.twitter.com/DkzdWw79t4 — aPimpNamedSlickback (@aPimpNamedSlic8) February 15, 2019

Trying to play apex legends I start the game it says starting server but nothing happens I’ve restarted my xbox and wifi 3 times and I still cant play. Please help me pic.twitter.com/YIhuA1PAfL — Imodz95hacks (@imodz95hacks) February 15, 2019

Anyone on @xbox having issues with @PlayApex ??? I’m stuck between Matchmaking/Starting Server for about 30 mins now. — Pri3stt (@pri3stt) February 15, 2019

Apex Legends servers are down for PlayStation and Xbox players I’m not completely sure about PC, Dm me if you are having problems or if PC servers are down! pic.twitter.com/ogor6ZKkO6 — Apex Legends Intel (@ApexLegendsInt2) February 15, 2019

@PlayApex PS4, Can’t get into a game. Keeps cycling through starting server and matchmaking.

Any ideas? pic.twitter.com/PLy6dkZqSE — Justin Hutchins (@Horns15) February 15, 2019

Since launch, the Apex Legends‘ servers have largely been steady and issue free, but as the game continues to surge in popularity, that may start to change. Fortnite notoriously had server issues when it was initially exploding — and still does, sometimes — and so it wouldn’t be very surprising if Apex Legends runs into similar problems.

Of course, we will keep you updated as Respawn Entertainment provides updates or more information. Or, you could also follow the game’s official Twitter account in order to stay up to date with server issues and resolutions.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of mobile or Nintendo Switch ports, though presumably the game will come to both eventually, with the former likely to come first.

