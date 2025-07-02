New Xbox Game Pass Game Is a PS1 RPG From 2000

Xbox Game has a new game that is going to be of particular interest to those suffering from PS1 nostalgia. Better yet, the new Xbox Game Pass is available to both Xbox Game Pass Standard subscribers and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the middle and most expensive tiers of the subscription service. The only tier it is not available at is Xbox Game Pass, which is just the rebranded and revamped Xbox Live Gold. This tier rarely gets games added to it. That said, and unfortunately for PC Game Pass subscribers, this new addition is console only.

More specifically, the new Xbox Game Pass game from yesteryear and the beginning of PlayStation history is Legend of Mana. That said, the version that has been added is the not the version that debuted on the PS1 25 years ago, but a remastered version that was released a few years ago.

For those that don’t know the history, Legend of Mana debuted technically in 1999, on the PS1, but only in Japan. A year later it came to the west, again, only on the PS1. And for 21 years it remained only on the PS1 until in 2021 a remaster was released for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Later that year this remaster the came to mobile, and then three years later in 2024 it came to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And now it is on Xbox Game Pass.

As for the game itself, it is an action RPG developed and published by Square, before it merged with Enix, and became known as Square Enix. A spin-off of the Mana series, it earned a 73 on GameRankings back in the day and failed to penetrate the broader market. In other words, it ended up being a niche release. However, it was a niche release with a bit of a cult following, hence why it got remastered two decades later.

“Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, before discovering… the world map is empty,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “During your travels, you’ll acquire special artifacts; place these wherever you’d like on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life and advance the story.”

How long Legend of Mana is going to be available to some Xbox Game Pass subscriber, we do not know. Neither Microsoft nor Square Enix has divulged this information. That said, as long as it is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase it with an exclusive 20% discount. In the meantime, XGP subscribers should expect an RPG that is about 17 to 25 hours long.

