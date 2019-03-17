‘Apex Legends’ Video Leaks Titans, Ghosts, Infected, and More

A new Apex Legends leak suggests that not only does Respawn Entertainment potentially having Titans coming to the game, but a ton of zany enemies, like spectres to zombies. Sounds wild and unlikely, right? Well, I agree. But there’s a new video with alleged leaked audio from the game, in which characters make reference to Titans and more.

The video in question comes courtesy of Gaming Intel, who claims it manipulated the game in such a way that characters started saying the word “Titan” and more. How it did this, isn’t clear, but you can check out the video for yourself, below (courtesy of FactFile):

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now it’s possible the video is fake in some capacity, but given that it has Gaming Intel’s name behind it makes that possibility unlikely. That said, even if these audio files exist in the game in some capacity, it doesn’t mean the likes of Titans, Spectres, Infected, Stalkers, Reapers, and more are coming to the game. This could be leftover code from Titanfall, or it could be code from a time where the vision for the game was very different. Who knows. It’s hard to imagine Respawn Entertainment will tweak with its winning formula too much by adding something as drastic as Titans to the game, but maybe such a change is being saved for some point down the road when hype for the battle royale game begins to fade. Unfortunately, all we can do at this point is speculate and reserve a grain of salt.

References to Titans specifically have previously been unearthed in the game’s files, but Respawn Entertainment has also insisted that they aren’t coming to the game, and that not every “leak” is going to bear fruit.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a mobile or Nintendo Switch port. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there.