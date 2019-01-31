Apple Reportedly Looking Into a Netflix-Style Game Streaming Service

While game-streaming services aren’t too high in demand at the moment, there are a lot of companies looking into the option as a viable source of entertainment for the future. Sony is slowly expanding its PlayStation Now service into new markets; and Microsoft reportedly wants to offer up a streaming-only console sometime down the road, though nothing’s been finalized just yet. Now it appears another big player may be joining the fray- Apple.

A new report from the team at Cheddar suggests that the company behind the iPhone and Mac line is looking to start a “Netflix for games” service, one that would work with a number of companies on a stronger distribution scale. There’s also word that it may consider stepping into the role of publisher, to keep a better handle of the games that will be available on the service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alas, that’s all we know thus far, as we haven’t heard exactly what kind of games the company is considering. AAA titles would obviously be big, since it could draw in key partners with their hit games (like Epic Games and Fortnite, for instance). But there’s also the mobile front to consider, as its iPhone and iPad devices would easily benefit from on-demand mobile games, as that would potentially free up room on said devices.

But before you get too excited, the report suggests that, at the moment, it’s just a concept; and there’s a slight chance that Apple may just give up on it entirely, depending on how its research goes. After all, PlayStation Now isn’t exactly setting the world on fire, mainly due to high pricing. Others, like Amazon and Google, have also expressed interest in such service, though nothing’s been set in stone just yet.

That’s not to say the on-demand model doesn’t work. Xbox Game Pass has been thriving over the past few months, thanks to its addition of first-party releases like Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 4, as well as a variety of third-person and indie releases. It’s got a low price of just $10 a month, making it a hit for those that want to enjoy gaming at an affordable rate each month.

Apple has made advancements with its tech in the past, so who knows, it may just be able to get a service figured out for its millions of users. The real question is if it can do so based on working with its technology, and at a good price to boot. Guess we’ll see what the next few months bring.

