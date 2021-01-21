Apple VR Headset in Development Reportedly Includes a Fan and Is Very Expensive

✖

While not yet officially announced, there have been plenty of reports that Apple is working on an entirely new device for the company, a virtual reality headset with some augmented-reality capabilities. The latest report from this morning includes several further details about the upcoming VR headset like the fact that is will reportedly be quite expensive compared to competitors and could launch as soon as next year.

According to the latest report from Bloomberg, Apple intends for its new VR headset -- codenamed N301 -- to be a standalone precursor to full-on AR glasses -- codenamed N421. The VR headset is said to include gaming, video, and communication functionality with some limited AR in the form of overlaying information on the screen over a view of the world outside of the headset. Unlike its competitors, which largely retail under $1,000, Apple's VR headset could reportedly cost several thousands of dollars.

The VR headset is still in the prototype stage, according to the same report, so could still change drastically before being announced or never be announced at all. The design reportedly currently includes a fan, which would make it bulkier and heavier than some others, and so Apple has removed the space normally included in such headsets for those folks with glasses with an alternative being a system to use prescription lenses with the headset itself.

In terms of announcements direct from Apple, the most recent big event was in November 2020 and largely focused on Mac computers. It is rumored that the company will hold a new event in March. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the company right here.

Featured photo credit: Carl Court/Getty Images