The Team Behind ARC Raiders Are Already at Work on Two New Games – Could One Be a Sequel?

ARC Raiders has become a massive success in just a matter of months, with the extraction shooter selling over 12 million copies at the time of writing. A developer couldn’t be blamed for fully leaning into that type of success and fast-tracking sequels or spin-offs, but it seems that Embark isn’t in a rush to force out a sequel. In fact, the success of ARC Raiders has given them the runway to take their time with their next games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent interview, the head of Embark revealed that while there are two games currently in development at the company, there isn’t necessarily a time crunch or specific pressure point to put on them. Still, the news that Embark has new titles in the works raises some questions about the future of the company and what they want to follow up ARC Raiders with. There’s even a chance that it could be a direct sequel to the game, although another sci-fi property might be a more likely focus point for their future games.

Embark Is Working On Two New Games

Courtesy of Embark Studios

ARC Raider‘s developer Embark is already at work on two new games — leaving players curious if this means the popular extraction shooter is going to be getting a sequel. ARC Raiders was one of gaming’s biggest success stories in 2025, with the title quickly racking up a massive player base. It remains one of the most played games on Steam and has been the most popular title on the digital platform for weeks. That’s just speaking to its success on PC, with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players also helping make it a massive success. That financial windfall has been a boon to developer Embark, with the company’s CEO, Patrick Soderlund, telling IGN that the success of the title has given them a level of “financial security and employment stability” that most other developers in the industry do not enjoy.

As a result, the team is able to continue refining ARC Raiders and The Finals, all while developing new games without the pressure to make a blockbuster success right out of the gate. Soderlund revealed that there are two games currently in active development at the company, although he didn’t offer many details about what those games were. The team’s commitment to expanding on ARC Raiders and The Finals suggests those two games have long life spans ahead of them as well. However, given the success of ARC Raiders, it’s natural that fans are curious if one of the games the company is tinkering with could be a direct follow-up to the hit game.

Embark Doesn’t Need To Make An ARC Raiders Sequel So Soon

Courtesy of Embark

Given just how popular ARC Raiders is and how much money the game has earned the studio, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to learn that the team behind ARC Raiders is already planning a sequel. The thing is, Embark doesn’t really need to make another ARC Raiders, at least right now. The extraction shooter’s central mechanics allow for a lot of diverse experiences within the game. The visuals are fantastic, and with the next generation of consoles likely a ways away, there’s little cause to upgrade the look of the game. While some fans have been disappointed by the planned roadmap for new content, it’s clear that the company has a lot of plans for the future of the game. This all implies that Embark might eventually want to make an ARC Raiders 2, but that they are in no real rush to push it out onto the market.

This might be a more exciting development for the developer, as it suggests they have a bit more freedom in determining their future releases. It might also have something to do with the recent news that Nexon, the company that owns Embark, has partnered up with Blizzard to do something new with the StarCraft license. That sci-fi setting could be an interesting place for Embark to venture next, especially if they take the lessons they learned from ARC Raiders and apply them to the classic franchise’s reported shift into the shooter genre. While a StarCraft game by Embark would be cool, it’s also possible that the developer is intending to do something completely different with their next game. That might be the more enticing possibility, given that the company’s future direction could create another paradigm shifter like ARC Raiders. This would leave them room to continue to expand and evolve ARC Raiders while also charting an exciting new future for themselves and gamers alike.