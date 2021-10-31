Arcane: Final Trailer and Key Art Revealed for Netflix League of Legends Series

Netflix and Riot Games have released both the final trailer for Arcane, the upcoming animated series, and key art. The show is set to drop in three acts starting November 6th with a weekly cadence, and as the trailers so far have indicated, it’s all about sisters Vi and Jinx as well as the regions of Piltover and Zaun, which are essentially the city and undercity of one big sprawling area.

You can check out the new and final trailer for Arcane for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/arcaneshow/status/1454806974546137088

You can also check out the new Arcane key art below:

In case you missed it, Riot Games and Netflix previously revealed the English voice cast for Arcane:

Hailee Steinfeld as Vi

Katie Leung as Caitlyn

Kevin Alejandro as Jayce

Jason Spisak as Silco

Ella Purnell as Jinx

Toks Olagundoye as Mel

JB Blanc as Vander

Harry Lloyd as Viktor

“When we set out to produce Arcane, we knew that we had something really special with the story of Jinx and Vi,” said Christian Linke, co-creator of Arcane, as part of the previous announcement. “We wanted to explore the idea of what you would do for your family, what values you’d compromise, and the conflict you’d endure. The story, combined with the hand-painted art style and nuanced character animation we created in partnership with Fortiche, will bring players a rich glimpse into the world of League of Legends.”

Arcane is set to release its first three episodes on November 6th at 7PM PT/10PM ET on Netflix. A second set of episodes will launch the next week on November 13th while a third group will release on November 20th. It is developed by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions. Christian Linke and Alex Yee serve as series co-creators while Linke is also the showrunner. The animated event series was first announced back in 2019 while a Netflix release was confirmed earlier this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated show right here.

What do you think about the final trailer and key art for Arcane? Are you looking forward to checking out the League of Legends animated show when it releases on November 6th? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up direction over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming and animation!