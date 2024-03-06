Texas QB Arch Manning Will Not Be in EA Sports College Football 25

Developer Electronic Arts has finally started to reveal details about its upcoming return to the college football gridiron. EA Sports College Football 25 will get its full debut later this year, but EA has finally revealed the general payment strategy for player likenesses. Every player who opts in will get $600 and a copy of the game, but star players stand to earn even more through NIL deals. Thus far, over 10,000 players have joined EA Sports College Football 25, putting EA very close to its goal of having 85 players for every team. However, at least one major player seems to be skipping this year's version, as sources claim that Texas QB Arch Manning won't be participating in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 Won't Include Arch Manning

If you don't follow college football too closely, it might be somewhat surprising to see the Texas Longhorns' backup quarterback making waves by not joining EA Sports College Football 25. However, Arch Manning isn't a normal backup. Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, making him the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, two of the better quarterbacks in NFL history. Arch's grandfather also played in the NFL, carving out a long career with the New Orleans Saints in the 70s. That makes Arch Manning a third-generation player with NFL-level talent.

Even though he's still sitting behind Quinn Ewers on the depth chart, the hype behind Manning is immense. He was one of the most highly touted prospects in his class and has already impressed scouts in practice. With Ewers coming back for one last season in Austin, fans will have to wait a little longer to see Manning in action, but it's safe to say that he is one of the biggest names in college football, especially when you compare the excitement around him to his playing time.

That said, Manning has been hesitant to dive deep into Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals early in his career. Thus far, he's only signed a deal with Panini to produce trading cards, and that included a charity auction as part of the event. It's possible he's waiting to cash in when he finally claims the starting job, but it's also worth noting that he certainly doesn't need the money given his family history. Either way, it looks like at least one major college star won't be appearing in EA Sports College Football 25.

Which Players Have Signed On For EA Sports College Football 25?

As mentioned, at least 10,000 players have already signed on with EA Sports College Football 25. That includes Ewers, the player starting at quarterback ahead of Arch Manning. Other major names that have been confirmed for College Football 25 include Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

We don't have a firm release date for EA Sports College Football 25 yet, but the current estimate is that we'll get the game in July. That's traditionally when college football games dropped in the past, and it doesn't seem like EA will change anything up this year.