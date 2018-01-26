Arena Of Valor’s Will Get A Beta On Nintendo Switch In Europe Next Week, Could The U.S. Be Far Behind?

There's been some genuine excitement building for Arena of Valor since it was announced for Nintendo Switch last year. After all, it'll bring the system its first MOBA, which is sure to be a big hit for it.

While we're still waiting for information on when it will release, some lucky Europeans will be able to take it for a test drive next week. The Tencent-developed MOBA will be getting an exclusive closed beta over in the U.K., kicking off on Saturday, January 27, at midnight UTC, and ending just 48 hours later, on January 29.

One day may not seem like a whole lot of time to take a MOBA of Arena of Valor's value for a test drive, but it does give players a good idea of what to expect from the full game. And it sounds like they'll be able to get their hands on a number of warriors within the game, so they see what kind of gameplay features are available with the final release.

Neither Tencent nor Nintendo have commented on the possibility of a U.S. beta test down the road, but it looks very likely, especially considering the high amount of buzz surrounding Arena of Valor, as well as the general popularity of MOBA's in general, namely Dota 2 and Tencent's own League of Legends, produced by Riot Games. There's always a chance that Nintendo could host a Nintendo Direct special to announce said beta.

Those of you interested in learning more about the game can actually join Arena of Valor's official Discord channel, even if you're not taking part in the beta. It'll give you a good idea of what players think about the early build for the game, as well as what they're hoping to see when it eventually comes out.

And considering that it could also be a big hit for Nintendo's esports planning (with its Nintendo Versus group), we could be getting a closed or open beta sooner rather than later. Be sure to check back for any details that we run across.

Arena of Valor will release for Nintendo Switch sometime this year.