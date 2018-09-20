‘Arena of Valor’ Dated for Nintendo Switch

After running through a couple of successful beta tests, it appears that Tencent‘s Arena of Valor is finally ready for battle, as the game has been given an official release date for Nintendo Switch!

The publisher revealed today that the game will make its debut on Nintendo‘s platform starting on September 25, bringing its MOBA action for a whole new audience to enjoy. This follows a previous report that the game would debut this month.

“Completely rebuilt with new assets to sharpen the game’s vibrant 5v5 arena action for living room TVs, Arena of Valor Nintendo Switch Edition’s enhancements make use of the console’s distinct features, allowing players to challenge opponents around the world from the comfort of their own home,” the company noted in a press release.

“Arena of Valor fans who have already made progress on mobile devices can get a head start with unlocking content on Switch by using Valor Club, a one-time account syncing program. After an existing mobile account is synced with a Nintendo Switch ID, players will receive a one-time allotment of in-game currency relative to the number of heroes they’ve unlocked on their mobile account. This will help already passionate players kickstart their experience on the new platform and unlock heroes immediately,” it continued.

It’s also worth noting that players that don’t have Nintendo Switch Online can still enjoy the game, since it is set up in a free-to-play fashion. “Nintendo Switch owners can play Arena of Valor Nintendo Switch Edition online with their friends even without a Nintendo Switch Online services subscription,” Tencent confirmed.

“Arena of Valor Switch Edition will include 39 playable heroes at launch, all of which will be available to play for free during the first three days, without the need to unlock or purchase them. Several additional heroes will join the roster in the months following launch. Players can build a reputation for themselves on Arena of Valor Nintendo Switch Edition’s global servers, allowing competitive players to prove their status as one of the world’s most formidable warriors.”

Based upon what we played thus far, Arena of Valor has a great deal of promise. And with its release later this month, fans will be able to get a jump on the action before the holiday season rolls around.

Will you be partaking in Arena of Valor‘s MOBA action?