Ark: Survival Evolved Brings Second TLC Update to Consoles

Ark: Survival Evolved players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will soon get the second TLC update as part of a sizeable patch.

Studio Wildcard announced the release date of the TLC 2 patch for consoles in this week’s Community Crunch update. According to the developers, console players can download the second TLC update on April 26.

If you missed the news about the update the first time it was announced for PC players, you can check out the video above to see what all will be changing. The TLC updates are a pair of patches that update some of the game’s dinosaurs to give them better appearances and abilities. In this second update, the Argentavis, Parasaur, Raptor, Sarcosuchus, Spinosaur, and Triceratops will all be updated in the ways previewed in the video.

In order to download the TLC update and receive all these changes, players will have to make way for a large patch. When the update is available, it’ll take up at least 27GB on the Xbox One, though Studio Wildcard says that the PlayStation 4 patch is expected to be smaller.

“It is important to note that this Thursday’s console patch will be a BIG update,” the Community Crunch announcement said. “The base game for Xbox will be a 27gb update, Scorched Earth and Aberration will be 5gb and 8gb respectively. We don’t have a current indication as to the size of the PS4 patch but we estimate it will be a large update, however not as large as Xbox. The size of these updates is due to the fact that all of the maps in the game have been updated and therefore the files for every map must be downloaded and replaced on your console.”

In addition to the TLC update that’s previewed in the post and the video, there will also be more changes coming with Thursday’s update that were explained in the post.

Enabling item transfers and the vanilla-version of aberrant creatures to be moved to Aberration servers. This means that you’ll be able to take over your regular Spino to an Aberration server.

Preventing people from building within the Ragnarok Puzzle cave, so if you store any structures or creatures down there, make use of this time to relocate them ASAP as once this update goes live on console, that will no longer be possible.

The Turret Update will not be included in Thursday’s changes, according to the devs, with that update coming in a later patch.