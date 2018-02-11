Ark: Survival Evolved Valentine’s Day Event Brings Mating Boosts, Custom Cards

The prehistoric creatures of Ark: Survival Evolved are getting in the Valentine’s Day spirit with a special holiday event that’s beginning soon.

Beginning on Feb. 13, the Valentine’s Day event will affect the mating patterns of the game’s various creatures by altering different stats such as mating recovery and egg incubation speed. Some of these effects will be active for all creatures who are in the Valentine’s Day mood while some servers using a special commandline parameter will include bonus effects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An update from Studio Wildcard that detailed the Valentine’s Day event and more listed the exact bonuses that creatures will gain starting on Feb. 13 and lasting for the next two days.

The ARK will be placed under Cupid’s loving spell. With this event, creatures have also been affected by Cupid’s spell in the following way:

Tames have a 5% chance to drop a Chocolate Cake when they mate. A Chocolate Cake can be used for a Full Heal or to advance 50% of a creature’s taming affinity bar.

Red, Pink, and White colored wild creatures can be found wandering the ARKs searching for true loves kiss.

All servers (including Officials) using the following commandline parameter: -vday can get some extra mate-boosted bonuses:

Mate Boosted range increased by 2x

Mating Speed and Mating Recovery increased by 3x

Creature Maturing and Egg Incubation speed has been increased by 3x

Baby Food Consumption has been decreased by 1/3

Outside of the Valentine’s bonuses coming to the game itself, Ark: Survival Evolved players can also send Valentine’s cards to others by visiting the game’s site and creating some custom cards. Studio Wildcard also added that additional Valentine’s Day cards will be added closer to Feb. 14 to provide more options to choose from.

“We will be adding new cards for this year closer to Valentine’s Day,” the announcement from Studio Wildcard read. “Be sure to send us a tweet with your image attached and the #MateBoosted, so that over the course of the week we can retweet your loving messages!

The event begins on Feb. 13 and will last for the next 48 hours, so be sure to take advantage of the bonuses while they’re available.