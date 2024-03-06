Arkham Horror Announces a Tabletop Roleplaying Game

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Edge Studio and Asmodee / Fantasy Flight Games have announced Arkham Horror The Roleplaying Game, which is touted as an accessible entry point for tabletop roleplaying games and the Arkham Horror universe while allowing seasoned fans to experience Arkham in a new way. One of the key features will be a new Dynamic Pool System (DPS) rule set which is supposedly easy to pick up given that it's based only on 6-sided dice, but will "contain strategic depths that are sure to entertain even expert TTRPG players".

The Arkham Horror The Roleplaying Game Starter Set – Hungering Abyss is a game for 2-6 players that will include poster maps, dice, NPC cards, puzzles, tokens, handouts and more with an affordable $34.99 price tag. It launch worldwide during Gen Con 2024 on August 2nd, and hobby stores that are part of the Hobby Next Program will offer a free additional set of dice with a Starter Set purchase. It should also be available online around that time (most likely here on Amazon), and this article will be updated with retail links when they become available. In the meantime, you can check out a full list of box contents below.

1 Game Master's Reference Board

1 Adventure Booklet (48 pages)

5 Character Portfolios

24 Six-Sided Dice (12 black and 12 green dice)

3 Double-Sided Poster Maps

16 Non-Playable Character Profile Cards

21 Item and Spell Cards

3 Punchboards (puzzles and tokens)

Several Handouts (evidence pieces: journal, letters, etc.)

From the official description: "With this tabletop roleplaying game Starter Set, you'll have the chance to experience the city of Arkham like never before. Designed for new and seasoned gamers alike, this box set offers an immersive point of entry into TTRPGs, Arkham Horror, and the brand-new Dynamic Pool System (DPS). The mechanics of DPS are easy to learn but contain strategic depths that are sure to entertain even expert TTRPG players! This box is absolutely brimming with a treasure trove of physical components (postermaps, dice, NPC cards, puzzles, tokens, handouts...) that add to the keystone design focuses of the adventure--narrative immersion and thrilling story moments!