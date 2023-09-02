Armored Core 6 Players Defend Controversial Part of the Game

Armored Core 6 is one of the most popular games on the Internet right now, which is no surprise considering it's the latest FromSoftware game. Over the years -- between releases like Elden Ring, Bloodborne, Dark Souls, and Sekiro -- the Japanese studio has established itself as one of the best in the business. Armored Core 6, its latest release, is a bit different for the studio and perhaps as a result the game did resonate with critics quite the same, garnering scores on Metacritic ranging from 80 to 87. These are respectable scores but a bit below FromSoftware's previous work.

It's also very much a FromSoftware game in the sense the graphical fidelity isn't great. Thanks to a wonderful art direction, good use of lighting, and other tricks the game looks good, but there's no denying the raw graphics are a bit behind the competition. And this has been a particular sticking point for many who have criticized the game's graphics since its reveal.

To this end, Armored Core 6 fans over on the game's Reddit page have had enough of this criticism and rejected the claim it's not a good looking game. In fact, a post echoing exactly this is one of the top posts on the game's Reddit page this week.

"I think people are confusing graphics for color palettes. PS2 is a hyperbolic comparison, but the greys in the AC6 color palette do harken back to the PS3 era for sure – that era was notorious for horribly muted colors (AC6 is NOT horribly muted, just a side note)," reads one of the most popular comments on the Reddit post above."Game looks great, but I think folks became biased against a good desolate grey thanks to years of being stuck with it."

"The people calling it ugly are the people who just need a reason to not play the game, knowing they won't be able to," adds a second comment on the Reddit post above.

Of course, art direction is a bit subjective. Many think Armored Core 6 looks great because of its art direction. And this is a reasonable claim. However, there's also no denying the game isn't not a graphical masterpiece. It's a little underwhelming in this department. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with the criticism of the game that says it doesn't look good or do you agree with the Redditors above?