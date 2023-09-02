Armored Core 6 Players Defend Controversial Part of the Game

Armored Core 6 fans have had enough of one particular criticism of the game.

By Tyler Fischer

Armored Core 6 is one of the most popular games on the Internet right now, which is no surprise considering it's the latest FromSoftware game. Over the years -- between releases like Elden Ring, Bloodborne, Dark Souls, and Sekiro -- the Japanese studio has established itself as one of the best in the business. Armored Core 6, its latest release, is a bit different for the studio and perhaps as a result the game did resonate with critics quite the same, garnering scores on Metacritic ranging from 80 to 87. These are respectable scores but a bit below FromSoftware's previous work. 

It's also very much a FromSoftware game in the sense the graphical fidelity isn't great. Thanks to a wonderful art direction, good use of lighting, and other tricks the game looks good, but there's no denying the raw graphics are a bit behind the competition. And this has been a particular sticking point for many who have criticized the game's graphics since its reveal.

To this end, Armored Core 6 fans over on the game's Reddit page have had enough of this criticism and rejected the claim it's not a good looking game. In fact, a post echoing exactly this is one of the top posts on the game's Reddit page this week. 

People saying this game is ugly need eyes
by u/forestpeople1 in armoredcore

"I think people are confusing graphics for color palettes. PS2 is a hyperbolic comparison, but the greys in the AC6 color palette do harken back to the PS3 era for sure – that era was notorious for horribly muted colors (AC6 is NOT horribly muted, just a side note)," reads one of the most popular comments on the Reddit post above."Game looks great, but I think folks became biased against a good desolate grey thanks to years of being stuck with it."

"The people calling it ugly are the people who just need a reason to not play the game, knowing they won't be able to," adds a second comment on the Reddit post above. 

Of course, art direction is a bit subjective. Many think Armored Core 6 looks great because of its art direction. And this is a reasonable claim. However, there's also no denying the game isn't not a graphical masterpiece. It's a little underwhelming in this department. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with the criticism of the game that says it doesn't look good or do you agree with the Redditors above?

0comments
Start the Conversation

of