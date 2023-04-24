Armored Core 6 Release Date Reportedly Revealed

A new report has potentially revealed when Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will be launching. Following the release of Elden Ring in the first months of 2022, developer FromSoftware announced at the end of this past year that Armored Core 6 would be the studio's next project. And even though we haven't seen anything of the next mainline Armored Core game outside of its reveal trailer, its prospective release date would imply that this should be changing very soon.

According to Insider Gaming, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will release at the end of this summer on August 25, 2023. This information is said to come by way of insider sources that have knowledge of the game's launch plans. At this point in time, both FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco haven't revealed a more well-defined release window for Armored Core 6 outside of this year, but Insider Gaming's track record would suggest that this arrival date is likely accurate.

First debuting all the way back in 1997, Armored Core is a series that FromSoftware has been developing for over 25 years. However, over the past decade, Armored Core has remained on the sidelines as FromSoft has continued to primarily release Soulslike titles such as Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and the aforementioned Elden Ring. Armored Core 6 will be the first mainline entry in the series since 2012's Armored Core 5 and finally makes good on FromSoftware's previous promise to return to the mech-action franchise.

Currently, there's still a lot we have left to see and hear about Armored Core 6, but more news should be coming about in the next few weeks. When Armored Core 6 does release, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Are you happy to hear that Armored Core 6 will seemingly be hitting store shelves at the end of August? And when do you think that we'll get our first official look at gameplay for the title? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.